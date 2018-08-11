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Carl Miller on the Constitution and Bill of Rights 1 Pt. 10 -11
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3 views • August 11, 2018
"Insofar as a statute runs counter to the fundamental Law of the land, it is superseded thereby." - 16 Am Jur 2d Sec. 177, late Am Jur 2d, Sec. 256.
"The rights to live and own property are natural rights for the enjoyment of which an excise cannot be imposed."- Redfield v. Fisher (OR 1930), 292 Pac 813,819
"Failure to adhere to agency regulations may amount to denial of due process if regulations are required by constitution or statute..." - Curley v. United States
See: Dodd v.United States
"The rights to live and own property are natural rights for the enjoyment of which an excise cannot be imposed."- Redfield v. Fisher (OR 1930), 292 Pac 813,819
"Failure to adhere to agency regulations may amount to denial of due process if regulations are required by constitution or statute..." - Curley v. United States
See: Dodd v.United States
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