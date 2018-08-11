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Why did the USA imprison Japanese Americans in WW 2?
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24 views • August 11, 2018
Simple: The Niihau incident happened on December 7 to 3, 1941, when an Imperial Japanese Navy pilot named Shigenori Nishikaichi had to crash-land his badly damaged Zero fighter on the Hawaiian island of Niihau just after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was assisted by a Japanese American which is treason.
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