© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's Showtime! - Latest Q Anon decoded by SpaceShot76
Follow
5
Share
Report
119 views • August 11, 2018
Please support SpaceShot76
Q says we are done with previews, and it's on to Showtime, I believe he means about the fisa redacted portions that President Trump will most likely unredacted hopefully tonight, who know how they love those Friday night information dumps
Exciting news! Our teespring store has launched! Thanks so much for the support & patience!
Q anon shirts can be found at:
https://teespring.com/stores/spacesho...
Q says we are done with previews, and it's on to Showtime, I believe he means about the fisa redacted portions that President Trump will most likely unredacted hopefully tonight, who know how they love those Friday night information dumps
Exciting news! Our teespring store has launched! Thanks so much for the support & patience!
Q anon shirts can be found at:
https://teespring.com/stores/spacesho...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.