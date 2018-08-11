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Part 3 - Satan's Birthday Party; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
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76 views • August 11, 2018
Part 3 of a 7 part series. Internet pioneer and Burning Man enthusiast Steve Outtrim takes a look into the hidden history of Silicon Valley.
In part 3, we examine the links between the Church of Satan, the Presidio, Michael Aquino and the Temple of Set, and Burning Man which started as an occult ritual on the beach at the Presidio.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/shadow-history-of-burners-part-3.pptx
In part 3, we examine the links between the Church of Satan, the Presidio, Michael Aquino and the Temple of Set, and Burning Man which started as an occult ritual on the beach at the Presidio.
Citations: https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/shadow-history-of-burners-part-3.pptx
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