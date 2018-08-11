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Whole Armour of God - Ephesians chpt 6
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13 views • August 11, 2018
Ephesians chapter 6: 13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
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