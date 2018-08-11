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Part 2 Psyop & the Presidio; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
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21 views • August 11, 2018
Internet pioneer Steve Outtrim presents his research into the hidden side of Silicon Valley and Burning Man on Jan Irvin's Logos Media channel. Part 2 of a 7 part series.
This episode looks at the Presidio, the First Earth Battalion, Project GRILL FLAME and STARGATE, remote viewing, and the psyops behind Silicon Valley.
Presentation with notes:
burnersxxx.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/shadow-history-of-burners-part-2-psyop-and-the-presidio.pptx
This episode looks at the Presidio, the First Earth Battalion, Project GRILL FLAME and STARGATE, remote viewing, and the psyops behind Silicon Valley.
Presentation with notes:
burnersxxx.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/shadow-history-of-burners-part-2-psyop-and-the-presidio.pptx
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