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The Age of Fear: Psychiatry's Reign of Terror
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255 views • August 11, 2018
THE AGE OF FEAR:
PSYCHIATRY'S REIGN OF TERROR DOCUMENTARY
Filmed in Germany and Austria, The Age of Fear: Psychiatry's Reign of Terror, draws from over 80 interviews of psychiatric experts, historians and survivors. Containing shocking personal testimonies and stark inside footage, the documentary tells the true story of psychiatry's sordid history and current practices, revealing how its reliance on brutality and coercion has not changed since the moment it was born.
https://www.cchr.org/
PSYCHIATRY'S REIGN OF TERROR DOCUMENTARY
Filmed in Germany and Austria, The Age of Fear: Psychiatry's Reign of Terror, draws from over 80 interviews of psychiatric experts, historians and survivors. Containing shocking personal testimonies and stark inside footage, the documentary tells the true story of psychiatry's sordid history and current practices, revealing how its reliance on brutality and coercion has not changed since the moment it was born.
https://www.cchr.org/
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