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CryptoBeast #10 - Burning Man, Acid Tests 2.0, and the Technocracy
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29 views • August 11, 2018
It took Steve Outtrim 28 hours and 9 YouTube episodes to explain his 4 years of research into Silicon Valley and the counter-culture, through the lens of the largest independent blog site about Burning Man (300,000 followers). What does it really mean to be "Burning" "Man"? Whose project is it - to do what? How does Burner culture relate to Grateful Dead and the Sixties counter-cultures? Is it true that "Burning Man IS Silicon Valley", like Elon Musk said?
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