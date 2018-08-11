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Yes the left wing media is the enemy of the people
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9 views • August 11, 2018
I direct my comments toward Marjorie Pritchard of the Boston Globe (deputy editor), but this can be applied generically to the hard core left wing media. In this video I talk about the various reasons like their attacks on the president, guns etc. Yes the media largely is an enemy of the people. Certainly not all of them are. Some actually report the news but those a few and far between.
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