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De-Program Your Mind
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194 views • August 11, 2018
A 32 min. montage mashup from 2006 u-tube refused since day one. A little rough around the edges & a first attempt at production that never did get the tlc it deserves - although screenings feedback was great. This is one video worthy of updating with current events if anyone wants to take on the task - I'd love to hear what you thought of it.
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