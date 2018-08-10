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Ranked choice elections look like a DNC ballot box stuffing system
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3 views • August 10, 2018
Ranked choice elections were used statewide in Maine for the first time, and are praised mostly by leftists such as those at the Boston Globe. They give all the votes from the those with the fewest votes to the second choice on the ballot. It sounds like a DNC ballot box stuffing scheme to me, although the system is not new, having a history dating back to the 1800's.
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