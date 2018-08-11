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HSBC helps hiding assets for the elite rich HSBC has to pay a $1.9 Billion fine
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9 views • August 11, 2018
HSBC Private bank has been uncovered for money laundering, tax avoidance, tax fraud by an internal whistle blower by hiding assets through swiss accounts elite rich customers have laundered large sums of money and assets the hidden documents were given to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which then passed them onto the authorities. Corruption in global major banks is being exposed big time.
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