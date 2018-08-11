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Part 1 Valley of Mt Diablo; Silicon Valley's Secret Weapon: The Shadow History of Burners
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48 views • August 11, 2018
Steve Outtrim created the HotDog Web Editor, which was named as the 3rd most downloaded software on the Internet by WIRED in 1997. He started the blog Burners.Me in 2012 to discuss Burning Man and Burner culture. It is the largest independent Burner site, with more than 300,000 followers. This series is the product of 4 years full time research behind the scenes of the tech industry. With Jan Irvin.
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burnersxxx.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/shadow-history-of-burning-man-part-1-final-d3.pptx
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