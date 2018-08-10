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Ripping off CUSTOMERS with fake fees and bad financial advise corruption uncovered AMP.ASX
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9 views • August 10, 2018
Australian Royal Commission into banking has uncovered systemic corruption amongst the big four banks and financial advisory services with charging fake fees to dead people for advise?. AMP shares have crashed and their is more to come out with more whistle blowers to take the stand and tell what they know. AMP CEO has resigned it now has to terminate corrupt financial advisors to hold onto it's business. Shareholders are working on a class action law suit more downside on the share price.
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