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Carl Miller on The Constitution and the Bill of Rights 1. Part 2 of 11
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11 views • August 10, 2018
Published on Feb 14, 2010
Carl Miller on The Constitution and the Bill of Rights Tape one. Part 2 of 11. Keep in mind this is an old set of tapes,so DO NOT CALL ANYBODY HE TELLS YOU TO CALL because they aren't there anymore. Pre 911.
Murdock v. Penn.319 U.S. 105
"No state shall convert a liberty into a privilege, license it, and attach a fee to it."
Carl Miller on The Constitution and the Bill of Rights Tape one. Part 2 of 11. Keep in mind this is an old set of tapes,so DO NOT CALL ANYBODY HE TELLS YOU TO CALL because they aren't there anymore. Pre 911.
Murdock v. Penn.319 U.S. 105
"No state shall convert a liberty into a privilege, license it, and attach a fee to it."
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