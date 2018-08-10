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Help me Bring "Babi" Makcik Hajjah Home. She is in terrible trouble in Sweden! She needs help!
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31 views • August 10, 2018
My project is called Lily Revolution. I want to try & get Justice against a repeat stalker & Cyber Criminal who tries to ruin lives.
I ask all readers, Malaysians, Swedes, Europeans the US & Victims to join me & bring "BABI" home.
"Babi" is the name Makcik Hajjah gave herself on Twitter. Its not my choice. I prefer "Bring Adlin Abd Jalil home"
I do not understand why she calls herself a babi, because it is very insulting to babi. Poor poor little innocent babi.
This is babi abuse by Adlin!
I ask all readers, Malaysians, Swedes, Europeans the US & Victims to join me & bring "BABI" home.
"Babi" is the name Makcik Hajjah gave herself on Twitter. Its not my choice. I prefer "Bring Adlin Abd Jalil home"
I do not understand why she calls herself a babi, because it is very insulting to babi. Poor poor little innocent babi.
This is babi abuse by Adlin!
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