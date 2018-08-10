© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEAKED AUDIO: Alex Jones Exposes Dirty New York Times 'Journalist'
Follow
0
Share
Report
3343 views • August 10, 2018
Alex Jones presents audio recorded while a yellow journalist from the New York Times, the toilet-paper of record, was conducting a one-sided, biased, gotcha-style, extremely dirty interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.