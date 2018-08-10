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Empower the People | S1: "Puppy Protection"
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24 views • August 10, 2018
Sponsored by Sig Sauer
"He's my buddy, he's my friend, but he's also a tool that I can use." Self-defense is multi-faceted, which is why Kimberly Corban has K-9 protection.
The New Year brings our newest series, Power to the People, featuring Kimberly Corban. Look for it in the coming days, only on NRATV.
Watch more Empower the People on NRATV: https://www.nratv.com/series/empower-the-people
"He's my buddy, he's my friend, but he's also a tool that I can use." Self-defense is multi-faceted, which is why Kimberly Corban has K-9 protection.
The New Year brings our newest series, Power to the People, featuring Kimberly Corban. Look for it in the coming days, only on NRATV.
Watch more Empower the People on NRATV: https://www.nratv.com/series/empower-the-people
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