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Texas Tech Proves Campus Carry Keeps People Safer
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264 views • August 10, 2018
"So does allowing weapons on campus keep people safer? Well, just ask Lubbock police in Texas. They say that for the last two years since campus carry was passed in the state, Texas Tech is a safer place." —Dana Loesch
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