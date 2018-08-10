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Sen. Nelson Seeks to Ban Guns That Are Already Banned
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37 views • August 10, 2018
"Senator Bill Nelson is pushing a new law, which the only objective is to make illegal something that is already illegal. He wants to make undetectable firearms illegaler... someone must've neglected to tell Senator Nelson that undetectable guns have been illegal for 30 years." —Dana Loesch
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