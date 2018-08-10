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Dale Dye TEDx Talk
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12 views • August 10, 2018
Capt. Dale Dye shared his insights on how immersive experience can drive large creative teams to achieve high levels of performance at TEDxMillCity
Capt. Dye is Hollywood's top military consultant and founder of Warriors, Inc.
He served in Vietnam, surviving 31 major combat operations and earning decorations including a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts, and later served in a variety of assignments. He retired from the Marines in 1984.
Capt. Dye is Hollywood's top military consultant and founder of Warriors, Inc.
He served in Vietnam, surviving 31 major combat operations and earning decorations including a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts, and later served in a variety of assignments. He retired from the Marines in 1984.
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