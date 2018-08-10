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Tracking Christians part 2
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93 views • August 10, 2018
Just one more way Christian will be easily tracked in the coming days. In fact, the police have been using the technology for OVER TEN YEARS already!
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/10/video-tracking-christians-part-2/
Main Site:
www.remnantofgod.org
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/10/video-tracking-christians-part-2/
Main Site:
www.remnantofgod.org
Keywords
youtubeamericajesus christmessiahcell phonespolice statehate speechchristianprophecyhitlercensoredusajesuitvaticansdanaziholocaustend timespopepersecutionreal idtsahate crimeadventistarmageddonwowbible bannedburn biblescopyrightgovernment trackingprivacy lawstracking peoplearmagedddoncathioliccrazy videox-rated
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