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The Far Left Is Now Afraid of NRA T-Shirts and Britney Spears' Niece
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607 views • August 10, 2018
"What is it with the far left and their fear of shirts... now a girl was kicked out a class because she wore a t-shirt that hurt someone's feelings. In this case it was an NRA shirt... There's more. Britney Spears' family is now being attacked by the SJW mob." —Dana Loesch
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