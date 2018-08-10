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Siraj Ibn Wahhaj: Son of Linda Sarsour's Mentor
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30 views • August 10, 2018
Dana Loesch connects the dots the media won't about Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the leader of the New Mexico compound linked to "extremist Muslims" training children to commit school shootings. He's the son of an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, who just happens to be Linda Sarsour's mentor.
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