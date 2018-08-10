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Know Your Constitution - Carl Miller 1 Pt.1-11
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15 views • August 10, 2018
Published on Feb 14, 2010
Carl Miller on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
The Basic Supreme Court Cites will be posted here as we go along, so look her for the sources, but sheperdize them before you ever go to court and try to use them. Support Carl whenever you can.
Marbury v, Madison 5 U.S. 137
The Constitution of these United States is the supreme law of the land. Any law that is repugnant to the constitution is null and void of law.
Carl Miller on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
The Basic Supreme Court Cites will be posted here as we go along, so look her for the sources, but sheperdize them before you ever go to court and try to use them. Support Carl whenever you can.
Marbury v, Madison 5 U.S. 137
The Constitution of these United States is the supreme law of the land. Any law that is repugnant to the constitution is null and void of law.
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