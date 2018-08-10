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Symptomatic vs. Root Treatment of Patients| Dr. Lisa Abell, L.Ac., DACM
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14 views • August 10, 2018
Dr. Lisa explains the difference in treating symptoms vs. treating the actual cause of an illness or disease process. Modern medicine is designed to treat symptoms with drug therapy, but Natural medicine has the ability to treat the underlying root cause of illness in a safe and natural way.
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