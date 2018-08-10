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They Blame the NRA Over Terror-Linked Linda Sarsour
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37 views • August 10, 2018
"So did everyone start calling out the Women's March and Linda Sarsour for their connections to what ultimately is showing itself to be a terror cell? I mean this is also the same woman that says she's besties with Louis Farrakhan. Of course not. They always blame the NRA. Even for this compound as well." —Dana Loesch
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