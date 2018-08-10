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NASA Astronaut Don Pettit: We Can't Go Back To The Moon, We Don't Have That Technology Anymore
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193 views • August 10, 2018
NASA lies about "Moon landing" and why we do not go to the Moon anymore could not be more obvious :-)
Original video source: Russianvids
theosis.info
orthodoxmonarchy.net
https://www.youtube.com/profik1977
https://www.twitter.com/profik1977
Original video source: Russianvids
theosis.info
orthodoxmonarchy.net
https://www.youtube.com/profik1977
https://www.twitter.com/profik1977
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