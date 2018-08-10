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Wreck of the Brother Jonathan by Patrick Karnahan
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20 views • August 10, 2018
Nov 9, 2008
Original song from Black Irish Band member, Patrick Michael Karnahan, about the loss of the steamship Brother Jonathan in the year of 1865 near Crescent City California. Patrick wrote this song in 1995 before the ship was found by Deep Sea.
The ship left San Francisco, and was out just two day when a storm hit the Pacific.
The ship went down near present Pt. Saint George Lighthouse (Seal Rock). Over 100 souls were lost with only about 20 who made it to shore.
www.blackirish.com
Original song from Black Irish Band member, Patrick Michael Karnahan, about the loss of the steamship Brother Jonathan in the year of 1865 near Crescent City California. Patrick wrote this song in 1995 before the ship was found by Deep Sea.
The ship left San Francisco, and was out just two day when a storm hit the Pacific.
The ship went down near present Pt. Saint George Lighthouse (Seal Rock). Over 100 souls were lost with only about 20 who made it to shore.
www.blackirish.com
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