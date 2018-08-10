© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Message To Those Who Support Linda Sarsour, But Attack The NRA
Follow
0
Share
Report
1488 views • August 10, 2018
A message to Tamika Mallory and others who support Linda Sarsour: Don’t accuse the NRA of inciting violence when you stand with people who have ties to terrorists. Dana Loesch continues to tell the truths about New Mexico the media won’t, tonight on Relentless. Watch liv at 5 CT/ 6 ET on NRATV.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.