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Pimping and LYING For Billy Graham-Refutation of Ruben Israel's PUFF GRAHAM video - Pt7
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52 views • August 10, 2018
Hey! Show us proof that Dennis "Roots" is an openair street preacher! (It's gonna be hard to prove since Dennis Roots DENIES being a preacher, and admits to being a less salty guitar player!) When you upload video/VHS/16 mm footage of "Mr. Roots" open air preaching, THEN I will remove this expose'. Lacking any scriptural support to puff his idol, Ruben puts up a light weight to beef up Ruben's endorsement of the Protestant Pope, Billy Goat Baphomet Graham!
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