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Hidden Treasure! ~ 12. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! ~ AUG 2018
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21 views • August 10, 2018
LIVE footage from W. Property of Site 4! TOP crystal artifact found and saved! Look small, miss small!
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Political Interest LINK: NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACT DESECRATION by FEDERAL GVT - LaVoy Finicum:
“…discovered in the basement of a building artifacts that were being stored in horrendous conditions for decades and brought it to the attention of LaVoy... It would be a matter of a day and a half, and LaVoy was killed.
https://www.real.video/5817739341001
Comments?! [email protected]
Political Interest LINK: NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACT DESECRATION by FEDERAL GVT - LaVoy Finicum:
“…discovered in the basement of a building artifacts that were being stored in horrendous conditions for decades and brought it to the attention of LaVoy... It would be a matter of a day and a half, and LaVoy was killed.
https://www.real.video/5817739341001
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