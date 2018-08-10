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David de Rothschild on Global Warming
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176 views • August 10, 2018
Sculpt the Future Foundation is a registered charity (1113144) founded in 2006 by David de Rothschild, whose commitment to the environment has sent him to some of the world’s most remote and fragile regions in order to bring widespread media attention and, moreover, solutions to urgent global environmental issues.
http://sculptthefuturefoundation.org/
Is the Rothschild family behind GeoEngineering?
http://sculptthefuturefoundation.org/
Is the Rothschild family behind GeoEngineering?
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