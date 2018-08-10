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My movie while the Las Vegas shooting was occurring.
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60 views • August 10, 2018
My video was done the morning after the Oct. 1st, 2017, Las Vegas sacrificial ceremony that bought more time for the instigators to remain in power. I did not know it had occurred as I was "off the grid."
How true is what I discuss here involved with those who created-carried-out the attack/sacrifice on this October 1st Country Western concert?
There's a difference between Deep State and Black state. The Black state is not necessarily bad; it's opposite to Deep State & not part of Dark state.
How true is what I discuss here involved with those who created-carried-out the attack/sacrifice on this October 1st Country Western concert?
There's a difference between Deep State and Black state. The Black state is not necessarily bad; it's opposite to Deep State & not part of Dark state.
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