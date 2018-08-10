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The Lie
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43 views • August 10, 2018
How does a lie affect you and I? Question if one is noble or not.
What are The Nobility?
How does corruption take over a system/society?
It is a matter of the trickle-down process.
How an Empire collapses from within.
How do we change the way we live or exist?
What are The Nobility?
How does corruption take over a system/society?
It is a matter of the trickle-down process.
How an Empire collapses from within.
How do we change the way we live or exist?
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