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What is Truth - S.01 Ep.05 - Our Expectation - Heaven, What Is It Like, What Will We Do?
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4 views • August 10, 2018
Each day we have a goal in mind... our EXPECTATION. What do we look towards? God makes lot's of promises to us about who we will be, what HE will make us... and the JOY, the sheer pleasure of existence in a future time.
Either He is a just being figurative or something is coming. What is your expectation? Do you think of Heaven, a 1000 year Kingdom on Earth, or floating in the sky playing harps? REALLY... you either expect something or you have no expectation!
Either He is a just being figurative or something is coming. What is your expectation? Do you think of Heaven, a 1000 year Kingdom on Earth, or floating in the sky playing harps? REALLY... you either expect something or you have no expectation!
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