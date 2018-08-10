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Enas and Bayan Khammash
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8 views • August 10, 2018
Another Palestinian death the media ignored, this one an 18 month young baby and her pregnant mother. Please share this 2-minute video so Enas's and Bayan's death won't be forgotten.
To see the Palestinians and Israelis killed since 2000, go to iakn.us/2i9VONR
If you think this work is valuable, please donate so we can continue it - iakn.us/2kRFSRf
To see the Palestinians and Israelis killed since 2000, go to iakn.us/2i9VONR
If you think this work is valuable, please donate so we can continue it - iakn.us/2kRFSRf
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