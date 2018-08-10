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Hero Of Benghazi: Stand Down Orders Were Given Directly To Me
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450 views • August 10, 2018
John Tiegen, one of the four “Heroes of Benghazi”, joins Alex to discuss Hillary Clinton’s response to what happened on 9/11/2012. She proved politicians care more about elections than the lives of Americans.
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