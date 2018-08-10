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How fish swim (if we learn the truth, we learn about UFOs)
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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41 views • August 10, 2018
Ever wonder how fish and sea mammals really swim?
This video explains in simple terms, easily understood, what every good river kayacker-boater already knows. It is all about eddies. The waves in the ocean do the same thing, but a different plane.
Understand how fish swim & kayakers go up stream, then visualize how UFOs sail and functionate the action of gravity. The original UFOs don't utilize "anti-gravity," just as whales don't use much energy to get squirted through and by wave action!
Keywords
ufogravityfishdolphinswhaleseddieshow fish swimporpoisessailingwave actionwave forcewhat is happening in a river
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