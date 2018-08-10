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Radio Waves Applied Safely to Kill Termites
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71 views • August 10, 2018
Radio Waves successfully applied to termites without the use of chemicals or poison gases. A breakthrough in new safe termite treatment technology. Safer than a fumigation tent.
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
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