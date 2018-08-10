war propaganda

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adam blamed in on eve, eve blamed it on the serpent & today we have highly skilled films & masters of propaganda, like the late snake edward bernays, to pull the wool over our eyes.
with the end of alternative news & their compromises for their current caesar trump; & with the censorship, we have to be very vigilant to weed out the truth & separate the goats from the sheep.