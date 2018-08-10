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What is Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C?
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37 views • August 10, 2018
Watch as LivOn Labs, the foremost authority on liposome encapsulated technology demonstrates why Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C is far superior than other forms of vitamin C. Others may imitate us but will never get close to our patented Lypo-Spheric technology.
LivOn Labs uses Liposomal Technology to deliver more nutrients directly to your blood. This allows you to get the maximum benefit of the active nutrient.
To learn more about this technology visit: https://www.livonlabs.com/
LivOn Labs uses Liposomal Technology to deliver more nutrients directly to your blood. This allows you to get the maximum benefit of the active nutrient.
To learn more about this technology visit: https://www.livonlabs.com/
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