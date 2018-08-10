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PhysReality ... 2013 ... David Paulides ... Missing 411 & Bigfoot DNA
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355 views • August 10, 2018
David Paulides was mandated to find out what is true about Missing People and BigFoot. We need to keep an open mind.
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