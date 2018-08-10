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P-47 Thunderbolt Airplane!
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88 views • August 10, 2018
The FHC's P-47 Thunderbolt and Hawker Hurricane flew together on May 19th 2012. I used some audio from a Tigercat that flew an earlier session that morning, to enhance the P-47's engine sound.
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