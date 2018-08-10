Who Runs the Media? Hear the Facts from David Duke

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This (Jewish) stranglehold (on the media) has got to be broken or this countrys going down the drain, Graham said, agreeing with Nixons comments earlier in the conversation. You believe that? Nixon says in response. Yes, sir, says Graham. Oh boy. So do I, Nixon agrees, then says: I cant ever say that, but I believe it. (Recorded 1972 conversation between Richard Nixon and Rev. Billy Graham at the White House)(1)