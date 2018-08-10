© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mind Control - CIA - This is what mind control looks like. This is Operation Mockingbird
Follow
0
Share
Report
300 views • August 10, 2018
Corporate Media Run and controlled by the CIA - Operation Mockingbird
It is called News Programming for a REASON. Congress Legalized CIA Domestic Propaganda
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Last time I checked America was a Republic NOT a Democracy.
It is called News Programming for a REASON. Congress Legalized CIA Domestic Propaganda
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Last time I checked America was a Republic NOT a Democracy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.