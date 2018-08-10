© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese Woman Openly Defies Dictator Xi Jinping- Google Reports Her Location
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 10, 2018
This woman defies the Communist-live-organ-harvesting killer, Premier Xi Jinping. She was arrested the very same afternoon. Decide now what you are going to do when the purge begins here. Will you stand bravely, as this woman did? Are YOU armed? Are you prepared to defend the United States Constitution? It IS the Law of the land. When they knock on your door, how will you answer?
https://indomitus.us/google-hones-its-censorship-capability-for-the-communists-with-dragonfly/
https://indomitus.us/google-hones-its-censorship-capability-for-the-communists-with-dragonfly/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.