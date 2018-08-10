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Trump's Tweet To Jack Dorsey Saves Alex Jones From A Total Big Tech Purge
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902 views • August 10, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump's tweet to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey prevented the social media platform from banning Alex Jones.
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