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They dont think you should be able to defend yourself....
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1300 views • August 10, 2018
SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST: This one #gun-grabbing #protestor thinks THAT YOU SHOULD NOT BE ABLE TO #DEFEND YOUR LIFE if an #intruder breaks into your house. The #NRA and our 6 million members know better than this and we will never stop fighting for the #2A! #EmptyHQ #FreeIceCream
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