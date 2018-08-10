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The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry's Covert Agenda
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56 views • August 10, 2018
Today, with militaries of the world awash in psychiatry and psychiatric drugs, 23 soldiers and veterans are committing suicide every day. Psychiatrists say we need more psychiatry.
But should we trust them?
Or is psychiatry the hidden enemy?
Featuring interviews with over 80 soldiers and experts, this penetrating documentary shatters the façade to reveal the real culprits who are destroying our world’s militaries from within.
https://www.cchr.org/
But should we trust them?
Or is psychiatry the hidden enemy?
Featuring interviews with over 80 soldiers and experts, this penetrating documentary shatters the façade to reveal the real culprits who are destroying our world’s militaries from within.
https://www.cchr.org/
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